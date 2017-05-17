How YWCA honouree Connie Walker discovered she wanted to be a journalist
Connie Walker, an award-winning investigative reporter, focused on reporting on Indigenous issues for CBC, is being honoured by the YWCA as one of their 'Women of Distinction' for 2017. When she was in Grade 11, Connie Walker watched as mainstream media reported on the high profile murder of a young Indigenous mother named Pamela George in Regina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|14 hr
|New gang in winnipeg
|5
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|Tue
|Michael
|1
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|May 15
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC