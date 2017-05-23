High turnout for M ©tis election...

High turnout for M tis election advance polls

Polling stations opened in regional returning office locations across the province two weeks ago, and with an advanced polling day set up May 20, voter turnout has already surpassed the halfway mark for last election's total. The 2007 election recorded about 5,000 voters and the last MA©tis Nation - Saskatchewan election in 2012 was decided by only 3,000 members.

Saskatchewan

