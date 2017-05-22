Healthy pets sometimes euthanized for owners' convenience: veterinary groups
Bruno the dog recovers at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon in a handout photo. For Bruno the Labrador retriever, all's well that ends well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|1 hr
|Hillary LOST
|54
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|16 hr
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|Sun
|Get Justin out
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|May 15
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC