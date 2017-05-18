Hannah Leflar's mother tells killer to 'burn in hell' at sentencing hearing
The mother of Hannah Leflar urged the judge to have no mercy on her daughter's 19-year-old killer and told him to "burn in hell" during a sentencing hearing Friday. Twelve victim impact statements were read from friends and family at the hearing for the man who killed Hannah in January 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|3 hr
|cough cough
|21
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|May 15
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr '17
|Buddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC