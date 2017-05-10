Former Roughrider Justin Cox wants speedy trial on assault charge because he's jobless
On April 18, Justin Cox was charged with assault causing bodily harm after police were called to a Regina home. Cox wasn't in court, but his lawyer, who made the plea on Cox's behalf, says they want to deal with the matter quickly as he is currently "without employment."
