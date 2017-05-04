Flooding affecting Provincial Parks
The Ministry of Tourism, Parks, Culture and Sport is working to mitigate flooding impacts in provincial parks around Saskatchewan. However, campers wanting to visit their favorite parks on or before the May long weekend should check www.saskparks.net before heading out.
