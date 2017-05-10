Fire School approved by council for fall
By Greg Nikkel The Weyburn Fire Department will host a Fire School in September that will see between 250 to 350 fire fighters converge on the city to take fire fighting courses, after city council gave their approval, provided there is enough insurance to cover the city's fire equipment. Weyburn last hosted a Fire School in 2008, and a request was sent from the Saskatchewan Volunteer Fire Fighters Association for the city to host another one on the weekend of Sept.
