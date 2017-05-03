Fight cougars and bears if they attack, province says
With summer looming, predators are looking to establish new territory and feed their young - and sometimes that results in human interaction. People are advised to properly store food and garbage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|4 hr
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr 9
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr '17
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Canadian
|384
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC