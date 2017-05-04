Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations urges Sask. to wear red for missing and murdered
This photo was taken in 2015 as people gathered on Parliament Hill in a solemn ceremony to remember missing, murdered and abused Indigenous women and children. As the nation braces for an emotional national inquiry , the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is asking people to don a red dress today to publicly honour the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
