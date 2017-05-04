Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Na...

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations urges Sask. to wear red for missing and murdered

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

This photo was taken in 2015 as people gathered on Parliament Hill in a solemn ceremony to remember missing, murdered and abused Indigenous women and children. As the nation braces for an emotional national inquiry , the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is asking people to don a red dress today to publicly honour the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1970's 6 hr JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... 16 hr Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Thu Get lost 3
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr 18 Buddy 1
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr '17 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,804,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC