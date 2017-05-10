Export Development Canada Energy sect...

Export Development Canada Energy sector rebound boosts Saskatchewan's export performance, says EDC

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Partial recovery of energy prices from the abyss of early 2016 is fuelling a rebound for the province's export sector after a double-digit stall last year according to Export Development Canada's semi-annual Global Export Forecast . The province's 9 per cent growth will be led by the energy sector, which will rebound with growth in international shipments of 18 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... May 4 Get lost 3
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr 18 Buddy 1
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr '17 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr '17 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC