Export Development Canada Energy sector rebound boosts Saskatchewan's export performance, says EDC
Partial recovery of energy prices from the abyss of early 2016 is fuelling a rebound for the province's export sector after a double-digit stall last year according to Export Development Canada's semi-annual Global Export Forecast . The province's 9 per cent growth will be led by the energy sector, which will rebound with growth in international shipments of 18 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr '17
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr '17
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC