Environment Canada issues funnel cloud weather advisory in Saskatoon
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory in Saskatchewan as conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds on Sunday afternoon. The advisory, issued over the city and portions of the central Grainbelt, is associated with some showers and weak thunderstorms moving through the area.
