Ducklings saved from Regina sewage drain

1 hr ago

Two ducklings were rescued in Regina this week after falling through a sewage grate while following their mother to a lake. Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre West director Megan Lawrence said the organization received a call from a Regina woman who heard some ducklings peeping in the catch basin of a sewer in the north part of the city.

