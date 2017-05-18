Drivers hurry up to go slow for Regin...

Drivers hurry up to go slow for Regina's construction season

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Co-op Taxi Driver and President Daljit Singh has been driving taxi for 20 years in Regina, and every summer he knows a construction zone is just around the corner. "When they go 60 km/h there's no traffic, but they slow down to like 10 People get mad because you know, they're sitting in the traffic and waiting there's somebody else coming and pulling ahead and cutting off everybody," Singh said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 8 hr Minnie Appolis Tw... 24
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs... May 15 GA Custer 1
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... May 4 Get lost 3
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr '17 Buddy 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,023 • Total comments across all topics: 281,168,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC