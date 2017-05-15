"Don't shoot me': sentencing hearing ...

"Don't shoot me': sentencing hearing underway in La Loche shooting

Read more: GlobalNews

Sentencing arguments have started in Meadow Lake, Sask., for the teen guilty of murdering four people during the La Loche shooting spree. Crown prosecutor Lloyd Stang is arguing the teen, who killed two brothers at a home in the northern Saskatchewan community before going to the local high school and killing two more people and injuring seven others, should be sentenced as an adult.

