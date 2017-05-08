Diabetes volunteers to seek donations
The Canadian Diabetes Association wants people to help support their programs this fall, and volunteers will be going around Yorkton to seek donations for their programs. Ellen Williams, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Canadian Diabetes Association, says that all of Yorkton can expect volunteers to knock on their door, identified by a Canadian Diabetes Association volunteer pin and a red canvassing kit.
