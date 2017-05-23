CUPE city employees finally have a contract

Al Bromley, Director of Human Resource Services at City of Moose Jaw, presents the CUPE Local 9 and City of Moose Jaw tentative collective agreement to city council for ratification on May 23, 2017. -- Over 200 City of Moose Jaw employees can breath a sigh of relief now that their collective union agreement has been ratified unanimously by city council.

