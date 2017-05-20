[Culture] Summer sippin': A guide to the best patios in Saskatoon
The true pinnacle of a Saskatchewan summer boils down to a single activity: patio-hopping. There is no activity that says summertime quite as succinctly as happily bouncing around from venue to venue, reasonably buzzed, in pursuit of new friends, cold beer and a seat where the sun isn't shining directly in your eyes.
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|29 min
|Hillary LOST
|34
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|May 15
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr '17
|Buddy
|1
