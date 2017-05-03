Coroner's inquest jury recommends improved health care to inmates
Shauna Wolf died 10 days after arriving at Pine Grove Correctional Centre of a suspected opioid withdrawal. They recommended improving health care provided to inmates suffering drug withdrawal and standardizing procedures to ensure better communication between corrections and medical staff.
