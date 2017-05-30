Conservation officer says Saskatoon bear couldn't be saved from fall out of tree
The bear was found up a tree in the Hudson Bay Industrial Park just before 6 a.m. CST. Conservation officers shot the bear with a tranquillizer and it fell out of the tree, crashing to the ground.
