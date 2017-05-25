Coasters at Regina bars spark conversations about sexual assault
Kendra Strong-Garcia with the YWCA said she hopes the coasters will open up dialogue about sexual assault, rather than pretending it doesn't exist. A sexual assault awareness campaign is hoping to start a dialogue about the subject every time someone picks up their drink at their pub of choice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|Thu
|TOBACCO TRUTH
|81
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|May 15
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC