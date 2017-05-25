Children's Hospital of Saskatchewan receives $50M from business mogul
"We want to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for this extraordinary gift that will benefit the children and families of Saskatchewan for generations to come," said Premier Brad Wall in a press release. Pattison was born in Luseland, Sask., and is CEO of the Jim Pattison Group, the second largest privately-held company in Canada.
