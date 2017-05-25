Children's Hospital of Saskatchewan r...

Children's Hospital of Saskatchewan receives $50M from business mogul

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

"We want to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for this extraordinary gift that will benefit the children and families of Saskatchewan for generations to come," said Premier Brad Wall in a press release. Pattison was born in Luseland, Sask., and is CEO of the Jim Pattison Group, the second largest privately-held company in Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... Mon FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16) May 22 Holy moly 6
News Walking the walk May 21 Get Justin out 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs... May 15 GA Custer 1
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,156 • Total comments across all topics: 281,392,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC