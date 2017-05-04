Census 2016: Saskatoon children outnumber seniors, bucking national trend
Saskatoon's population of children 14 and under is the second highest among Canada's 35 Census Metropolitan Areas, according to new data from the 2016 census . Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta were the only provinces where children made up a higher proportion of the population than people 65 and up.
