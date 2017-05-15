Busy May long weekend for Prince Albe...

Busy May long weekend for Prince Albert, Sask. police

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

One driver was charged after an officer pulled over a vehicle late Saturday evening after they saw it being driven erratically and with the tail lights off on 2nd Avenue West. The driver was arrested after the officer detected a strong alcohol odour and the appearance of the driver being under the influence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 2 hr David is scum 60
News Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16) Mon Holy moly 6
News Walking the walk Sun Get Justin out 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs... May 15 GA Custer 1
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,402 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC