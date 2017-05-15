Battlefords man working to preserve r...

Battlefords man working to preserve residential school cemetery

A lawyer in North Battleford is determined to give residential school students who died in the area the burial they deserve. Speaking on CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition on Tuesday, Ben Feist said he attended a Law Society of Saskatchewan event in Saskatoon discussing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action and final report.

Saskatchewan

