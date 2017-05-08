Battle of the Atlantic remembered in ...

Battle of the Atlantic remembered in Saskatoon

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

"It recognizes the longest campaign, the longest battle in the Second World War, which was waged in the Atlantic. As Canadians, that contribution to the war effort made a difference and we need to make sure we continue to remember it as time continues," naval force development director general, Casper Donovan, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... May 4 Get lost 3
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr 18 Buddy 1
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr '17 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC