Axe-wielding man rams Sask. police ca...

Axe-wielding man rams Sask. police car, threatens officers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Saskatchewan RCMP officers have arrested an alleged impaired driver who they say attacked their police vehicle with an axe and threatened them on Thursday night. At about 11:25 p.m. on May 4, Canora RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 5 just outside of the town, which is 50 kilometres north of Yorkton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1970's 20 hr JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... Fri Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Thu Get lost 3
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr 18 Buddy 1
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr '17 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC