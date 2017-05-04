Axe-wielding man rams Sask. police car, threatens officers
Saskatchewan RCMP officers have arrested an alleged impaired driver who they say attacked their police vehicle with an axe and threatened them on Thursday night. At about 11:25 p.m. on May 4, Canora RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 5 just outside of the town, which is 50 kilometres north of Yorkton.
