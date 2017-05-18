Appeal court upholds sexual assault conviction for Sask. massage therapist
Laurie Thompson, a massage therapist who practised in Eston and Kindersley, has been convicted of sexually assaulting an adult patient who has the mental abilities of an 11-to-13-year-old girl. Saskatchewan's highest court has dismissed an appeal and increased the sentence for a massage therapist found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman with a mental capacity of an 11-to-13-year-old girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|1 hr
|KOOL SMOKER
|22
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|May 15
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr '17
|Buddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC