Appeal court upholds sexual assault c...

Appeal court upholds sexual assault conviction for Sask. massage therapist

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: CBC News

Laurie Thompson, a massage therapist who practised in Eston and Kindersley, has been convicted of sexually assaulting an adult patient who has the mental abilities of an 11-to-13-year-old girl. Saskatchewan's highest court has dismissed an appeal and increased the sentence for a massage therapist found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman with a mental capacity of an 11-to-13-year-old girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 1 hr KOOL SMOKER 22
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs... May 15 GA Custer 1
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... May 4 Get lost 3
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr '17 Buddy 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC