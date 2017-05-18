Appeal court upholds sexual assault conviction for Sask. massage therapist

Laurie Thompson, a massage therapist who practised in Eston and Kindersley, has been convicted of sexually assaulting an adult patient who has the mental abilities of an 11-to-13-year-old girl. Saskatchewan's highest court has dismissed an appeal and increased the sentence for a massage therapist found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman with a mental capacity of an 11-to-13-year-old girl.

