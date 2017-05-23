A first for Canada
THE FIRST CANADIAN PRESIDENT of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association has been elected, and it is John Malinowski of Yorkton. The President and part owner of Leon's Mfg.
Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
