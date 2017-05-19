A damaging betrayal' in spring session, say NDP

Trent Wotherspoon, leader of the official opposition in Saskatchewan, the NDP, talks with media outside city hall after a meeting with the Moose Jaw mayor and city administration on April 7, 2017. -- After the spring session of the Legislature ended on Thursday, NDP interim leader Trent Wotherspoon said the session was filled with many "callous cuts, desperate selloffs and unfair tax hikes" in the provincial budget passed in March.

