a Beyond our wildest dreamsa : Canadaa s a Come From Awaya earns 7 Tony nominations
The married co-creators of "Come From Away" were celebrating their six-year-journey from Gander, N.L., to the bright lights of Broadway on Tuesday as their uplifting, made-in-Canada theatrical production scored seven Tony Awards nominations, including a nod for best musical. "Come From Away" is only the second Canadian-written show in the 71-year history of the Tonys to vie for best musical, following 2006's "The Drowsy Chaperone," which won five awards.
