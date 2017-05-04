3 facing drug trafficking charges after 4 search warrants in Saskatoon, Waldheim

On Wednesday, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit arrested a man and a woman in the intersection of Violet Avenue and 112th Street in Saskatoon. As a result of the arrests, police executed search warrants at Saskatoon residences in the 700-block of Childers Crescent, 700-block of Melrose Avenue and 300-block of Arscott Crescent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.