3 facing drug trafficking charges aft...

3 facing drug trafficking charges after 4 search warrants in Saskatoon, Waldheim

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

On Wednesday, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit arrested a man and a woman in the intersection of Violet Avenue and 112th Street in Saskatoon. As a result of the arrests, police executed search warrants at Saskatoon residences in the 700-block of Childers Crescent, 700-block of Melrose Avenue and 300-block of Arscott Crescent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1970's 21 hr JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... Fri Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Thu Get lost 3
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr 18 Buddy 1
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr '17 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,016 • Total comments across all topics: 280,819,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC