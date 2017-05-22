3 drivers facing impaired charges aft...

3 drivers facing impaired charges after Regina police May long weekend checkstops

3 min ago Read more: CBC News

The Regina police conducted check stops on 492 vehicles over the May long weekend, catching a handful of drivers for various offences. When the Regina Police Service conducted high visibility check stops on the Ring Road near Wascana Parkway, 452 vehicles were checked.

