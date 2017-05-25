2nd Sask. man in 1 year charged with making online threats against Justin Trudeau
Another man in Saskatchewan has been charged with making threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media. Police have charged a second Saskatchewan man in less 10 months with making online threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
