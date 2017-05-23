1st Saskatchewan rainbow crosswalk in...

1st Saskatchewan rainbow crosswalk installed in Swift Current

Saskatchewan's first permanent rainbow crosswalk is painted in the 200 block of Central Avenue in Swift Current. Saskatchewan's first permanent rainbow crosswalk has been installed in Swift Current as part of Pride Week in the southwestern city.

