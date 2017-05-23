1st Saskatchewan rainbow crosswalk installed in Swift Current
Saskatchewan's first permanent rainbow crosswalk is painted in the 200 block of Central Avenue in Swift Current. Saskatchewan's first permanent rainbow crosswalk has been installed in Swift Current as part of Pride Week in the southwestern city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|31 min
|cough cough hack OMG
|75
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|May 15
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC