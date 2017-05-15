15U SunDogs compete at Nationals

The Swift Current 15U Female SunDogs won two of seven matches at Volleyball Canada Nationals West in Regina over the May long weekend. The SunDogs, coached by Liam Choo-Foo, Travis Kelln, and Shawn Hiebert, had a rough opening day with preliminary round losses to Manitoba's Prairie Fire, , Alberta's Nooks Blue , and Alberta's Canuck Blue .

