Youths plead guilty to Lawrence Skoretz murder
Police tag and bag evidence September 22, 2016 at a residence on Fourth Avenue in Yorkton during the investigation into the September 13 murder of 67-year-old Lawrence Skoretz. Two youths pleaded guilty in Yorkton Provincial Court this morning to second degree murder in the September 2016 killing of Yorkton man Lawrence Skoretz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|3 hr
|Lorenzo
|2
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr 9
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC