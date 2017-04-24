Wall says Canada should be ready to act in softwood lumber dispute with U.S.
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says Canada needs to be prepared to act as the United States takes aggressive steps in the softwood lumber dispute. Wall says the U.S. decision to impose tariffs of up to 24 per cent on Canadian lumber was not a surprise.
