Vehicle ends up on roof after collision in Regina's east end

Officers were called to the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Fleet Street in the city's east end early Sunday morning after a three-vehicle collision. Regina police say a vehicle was travelling fast enough that when it hit another vehicle stopped at a red light, the force of the collision flipped a third vehicle onto its roof.

