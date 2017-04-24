Unions fight back on budget cuts and ...

Unions fight back on budget cuts and threat of privatizing Crowns

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Southwest Booster

A small but vocal gathering was held in front of Premier Brad Wall's Swift Current constituency office on April 21 protesting both the impact of budget cuts and the potential implications of privatizing the Crown Corporations. Approximately 30 people attended the noon hour rally last Friday, with the impact of provincial government budget cuts the main focus of the rally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... 8 hr Lorenzo 2
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr 18 Buddy 1
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News 'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee... Apr 2 Mbuchholz 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Apr 2 Canadian 384
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,273 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC