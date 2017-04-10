Totchek to face more charges in suspicious package deliveries: Saskatoon police
Police last week issued a Canada-wide warrant for Amanda Totchek, also known as Alexa Emerson, in connection with six of eight recent suspicious package incidents in Saskatoon. Police have confirmed that Amanda Totchek, also known as Alexa Emerson, is in custody after a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest was issued on Friday.
