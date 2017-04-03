Suspicious package

10 hrs ago

Police wait to further investigate a suspicious backpack left in front of the court house in Moose Jaw, on April 3, 2017. -- Police were called to the 100 block of Ominica Street West early Monday afternoon after reports of a suspicious package.

