Sun Country CEO takes retirement

The Sun Country Health Region is under new leadership as CEO Marga Cugnet retired as of the end of day Friday, while John Knoch, vice-president of Corporate and Finance, has been appointed as the acting president and CEO by the health region board. Cugnet, along with vice-president Murray Goeres, accepted the voluntary separation package offered by the provincial government.

