STARS turns 5 in Saskatchewan

April 30 will mark the five year anniversary of the launch of STARS in Saskatchewan skies. STARS has quickly become a vital link in Saskatchewan's emergency medical services network, working in conjunction with ground ambulances and fixed wing aircraft in getting critically injured and ill patients quickly to emergency rooms in Regina and Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan

