"Sons of Anarchy" star to get honorary degree at University of Saskatchewan

The Saskatoon-based school says actor Kim Coates, who starred in the TV series "Sons of Anarchy," will receive an honorary degree on June 6. Since graduating, Coates has appeared in more than 100 movies and television series, including the films "Black Hawk Down" and "Pearl Harbor." The university says it's proud to honour Coates, not only for his success on stage and screen, but also for his charity work and ongoing support for the university.

