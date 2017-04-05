Soggy Prairies Threaten Vital Grain Planting Season in Canada
First came a deluge of rain, then a string of winter blizzards. Now, April showers are threatening to heap further moisture on waterlogged fields just as Canada's farmers prepare to plant their fields this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC