Slain puppy found near Meadow Lake dog park
Sgt. Ryan How with the Meadow Lake RCMP said the puppy was found near the dog park, which is on the edge of the city. Meadow Lake RCMP are investigating the slaying of a puppy after it was found near the city's off-leash dog park.
