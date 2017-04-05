Security high at preliminary hearing of farmer accused of shooting young man
NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask.-There are no crowds but there is a heightened security presence outside the provincial courthouse in North Battleford, Sask., where a preliminary hearing is being held for a farmer accused of fatally shooting an indigenous man. The hearing will determine whether Gerald Stanley, 55, will stand trial for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Colten Boushie, 22, last summer.
