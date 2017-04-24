Saskatoon weather outlook: winter won...

Saskatoon weather outlook: winter wonderland of snow blankets Saskatchewan

A winter wonderland returned to Saskatoon, central and southern Saskatchewan this morning with up to 14 centimetres of snow falling in parts of the province by Monday morning. 2 centimetres of snow was reported on the ground in Saskatoon to start the work week with approximately 5 cm in Prince Albert and 13 cm in Regina.

