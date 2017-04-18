Saskatoon weather outlook: winter returned to Saskatchewan Easter weekend
WATCH ABOVE: Behind the Easter weekend storm, calm and cool conditions settle into Saskatoon's weather forecast to start the work week. A major spring storm swept across parts of western and northern Saskatchewan over the Easter weekend, bringing snow, rain and strong wind to parts of the province.
