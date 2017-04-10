Saskatoon massage therapist charged w...

Saskatoon massage therapist charged with sexual assault let out on bail

A judge released Mark Donlevy on $500 bail with the condition that he not work as a massage therapist. The women reported the incidents to police in September 2016 after observing posts online from other women who said they had similar experiences.

